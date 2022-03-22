Champions For Health event to promote community health and safety

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

One of the most important things a person can do is get recommended health screenings, where potential problems could be addressed before they become harder to treat.

To encourage residents to get their recommended screenings and to facilitate the power of prevention, the city of Vicksburg will be sponsoring Champions For Health, a free community health and safety fair.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 23 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.

“We are so excited about the Champions For Health Power of Prevention Community Health and Safety Fair,” Felicia Kent said.

Kent serves as the city of Vicksburg’s project director of the $3 million grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health.

“As communities are recovering from COVID, we want to make certain that individuals are getting screenings and annual wellness visits,” Kent said.

The health fair includes many local health partners, she said, to help ensure health and prevention are at the forefront.

Partners include the Cancer Action Network; Positive Pathways Behavioral Health, LLC; Elite Performance and Rehab; Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health; EPS On The Go; Merit Health River Region: Grace Christian Counseling Center; Mississippi Tobacco-Free; MANI Vicksburg; the YMCA; Mississippi Shine Project; Vigilant Health and WIC.

Activities will include blood pressure/hypertension screenings; diabetes/blood sugar screenings; health literacy resources; breast pump demonstration and breastfeeding information; dental health information; mental health services and information; fire safety and fire extinguisher demonstrations; COVID-19 vaccinations; post-COVID restoration treatment information; cancer advocacy information; weight management and lifestyle modification and general health resources and information.

“This is an exciting time for the citizens of Vicksburg,” Kent said.

In addition to the screenings and activities, Kent said, food vendors will be on-site and for those who visit three of the tables, a free lunch will be provided.

It’s going to be a fun event,” Kent said.

