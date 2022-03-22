CHOP ON: Hollingsworth discusses future plans for The Chopping Block

By Jeff Byrd | Guest Contributor

The Chopping Block in downtown Vicksburg will soon have a new home: the J.C. Penney building next door to its current location on Washington Street.

The Chopping Block axe throwing range owner, Daryl Hollingsworth, said his plans are to have multiple businesses and vendors in the two buildings he owns in downtown Vicksburg. The Chopping Block will remain open in its current location, 1504 Washington St., until the J.C. Penney building has been fully renovated. Hollingsworth said he did not know when that will be.

The premise behind the Chopping Block is simple enough — take an axe that is provided by Hollingsworth’s staff, stand at a mark about 10 feet from the wooded target, and fire away.

“You stand here, you throw to a target. It’s a skill. It’s an Olympic sport,” Hollingsworth said.

However, the Chopping Block uses a smaller axe than is used in competition.