Mr. Dallas “Jaws” Grayson passed away on March 17, 2022 at Merit Health River Region. He was 62.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 10 am on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Roderick Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm and on Friday at the City Auditorium from 9 am until the hour of the service.