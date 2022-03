NCAA Tournament TV schedules: The Sweet 16

MEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Thursday, March 24

6 p.m. CBS – Arkansas vs. Gonzaga

6:15 p.m. TBS – Michigan vs. Villanova

8:30 p.m. CBS – Texas Tech vs. Duke

8:45 p.m. TBS – Houston vs. Arizona

Friday, March 25

6 p.m. CBS – Saint Peter’s vs. Purdue

6:15 p.m. TBS – Providence vs. Kansas

8:30 p.m. CBS – North Carolina vs. UCLA

8:45 p.m. TBS – Iowa State vs. Miami

———

WOMEN’S NCAA TOURNAMENT

Friday, March 25

6 p.m. ESPN – North Carolina vs. South Carolina

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Ohio State vs. Texas

8:30 p.m. ESPN – Maryland vs. Stanford

8:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Creighton vs. Iowa State

Saturday, March 26

10:30 a.m. ESPN – Notre Dame vs. North Carolina St.

1 p.m. ESPN – Indiana vs. Connecticut

3 p.m. ESPN2 – Tennessee vs. Louisville

5:30 p.m. ESPN2 – South Dakota vs. Michigan

———

NIT

Tuesday, March 22

6 p.m. ESPN – St. Bonaventure at Virginia

8 p.m. ESPN – Vanderbilt at Xavier

Wednesday, March 23

6 p.m. ESPN2 – Wake Forest at Texas A&M

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Washington State at BYU

Tuesday, March 29

6 p.m. ESPN – Semifinal No. 1, teams TBA

8 p.m. ESPN2 – Semifinal No. 2, teams TBA

Thursday, March 31

6 p.m. ESPN – Championship game