TORNADO TUESDAY: Severe thunderstorms bring rain, hail, tornadoes to Warren County

A band of severe thunderstorms moving east across the Southern United States came through Warren County on Tuesday, leading to storm damage and at least four tornadoes in the area.

The storm began around 11 a.m., as local schools were in the middle of early dismissal procedures. Vicksburg Warren School District instructed students to shelter in place and halted school bus departures until the worst of the storm had passed. Once the tornado warnings expired, VWSD resumed early dismissal procedures.

No more than 2,000 customers were out of power at once throughout the day, according to Entergy’s power outage tracker. Merit Health River Region also experienced a power outage of approximately 30 minutes.

“During the outage, our backup generators allowed for air conditioning and emergency power to remain on until our power was restored,” a statement from the hospital read. “We are grateful for our experienced team that works hard to care for the patients in our community in times such as this.”

According to John Elfer, director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, four tornadoes were reported within the county, none of which could be confirmed to have touched down.

Two of the reported tornadoes started around Eagle Lake, then crossed the river into the Redwood area. One tornado was reported in the Bovina area, and another was reported near Valley Park.

Elfer said reported damage was mostly wind-related, including downed power lines and tree limbs. Four residential structures were also reported immediately following the storm, including three houses with roof damage.

A mobile home, which was unoccupied at the time, had a tree fall through it. Additional reports of damage are anticipated throughout the remainder of the week.

Residents of Warren County may self-report damage caused by the storm on the Warren County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page.