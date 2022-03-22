Vicksburg District hosts USACE Mississippi Valley Division Command Strategic Review

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District hosted top USACE leadership and subject matter experts for the Mississippi Valley Division Command Strategic Review (CSR), March 14 and 15 at district headquarters.

Led by USACE Deputy Commanding General Maj. Gen. Richard Heitkamp, the event provided an opportunity for discussions with Mississippi Valley Division leadership and District commanders from St. Paul, Rock Island, St. Louis, Memphis, Vicksburg and New Orleans to exchange ideas and showcase the region’s strengths and leading initiatives.

Through the strategic review of MVD’s best practices, the division highlighted regional cooperation and cross-boundary collaboration efforts. The Mississippi River and Tributaries Project, Mississippi River Commission, workforce management, environmental justice and regional workload sharing for project deliverables were topics discussed in-depth with USACE headquarters leadership, Maj. Gen. Heitkamp, Director of Human Resources Karen Pane, SES, and Chief of Planning and Policy, Civil Works Directorate Mr. Eric Bush, SES.

USACE Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland emphasized the Mississippi River and Tributaries Project (MR&T) as a key reason for the region’s diversity and consistency.

“From the headwaters in the Saint Paul District to the Head of Passes in the New Orleans District, the Mississippi River provides a common purpose for our entire workforce and serves as an economic superhighway for our nation. The river and its tributaries cut across diverse cultures in numerous adjacent communities that benefit from this amazing inland waterway,” Holland said.

In addition to a discussion about the district and division’s mastery of civil works, MVD Engineering and Construction Chief August Martin highlighted the importance of managing the regional engineering and construction function through programs like Engineers Without Borders. Following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the program linked the districts together through a commitment to collaborate rather than a formal organizational structure.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mississippi Valley Division provides ongoing vital public engineering services at home and abroad during peace and war to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.

The Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The district encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.