Vicksburg native Reed wins MACCC baseball award

Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Hinds Community College infielder and former Warren Central star Vantrel Reed was named the MACCC baseball Position Player of the Week. (Hinds Community College Athletics)

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College infielder Vantrel Reed was named the baseball Position Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

The sophomore from Warren Central batted .692 and had a 1.308 slugging percentage in a pair of doubleheader sweeps against Copiah-Lincoln and Itawamba.

Reed’s week also included 11 RBI’s, two home runs and no strikeouts. He was 9-for-14 overall and scored eight runs in four games for the Eagles (12-8, 5-1 MACCC).

“This was a well deserved honor for Vantrel, and we are very proud of him,” Hinds head coach Dan Rives said. “He was locked in offensively all week and really gave our team a huge boost.”

Hinds is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m. at Joe G. Moss Field in Raymond. The Eagles will then travel for another pair of conference games Saturday against Mississippi Delta, starting at 1 p.m.

