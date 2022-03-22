Vicksburg Police Officer injured on Clay Street released from hospital

A Vicksburg Police Department officer who was injured while pursuing a suspect on Sunday night has been released from the hospital.

According to information from VPD Chief Penny Jones, the officer was released from Merit Health River Region as of 12:30 p.m. Monday. Jones said the officer, who has not been identified, was “still in a lot of pain,” but sustained no broken bones from the collision involving his police cruiser and a civilian’s pickup truck.

The incident took place on Mission 66 near Clay Street, near McDonald’s, between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday.

“One officer was on foot pursuing a suspect, and the other officer was in the police vehicle with his emergency lights activated,” Jones said. “As the police vehicle exited the McDonald’s, it collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado.”

The occupants of both vehicles, the officer and a civilian, were transported to Merit Health River Region. The civilian was treated for minor injuries and released. The officer was “breathing but non-responsive” following the accident, Jones said, but he had regained consciousness by Monday morning.

The suspect the officers were initially pursuing is in custody.