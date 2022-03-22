Vicksburg Warren School District announces early dismissal Tuesday

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: The Vicksburg Warren School District announced via Facebook post that early dismissal procedures will resume at 1 p.m.

According to VWSD, Warren County Emergency Management indicated at 12:50 p.m. that roads in the area were passable and safe for school busses. Elementary school buses will run first, followed by junior high and high school buses.

Four VWSD schools are without power as of 1 p.m., but no schools are reporting storm damage at this time. 10:44 a.m.: Vicksburg Warren School District is releasing students early Tuesday ahead of impending severe weather.

The district announced its early dismissal times in correspondence to parents and via a Facebook post.

“Beginning yesterday, the district has had hourly briefings with Warren County Emergency Management,” the statement read. “Updated information on the timing of this afternoon’s predicted storm system may significantly impact safe transportation during dismissal time.”