Warren County Hazardous Waste Day set for June 25

Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Anna Guizerix

Workers and Volunteers at Warren County’s 2021 Hazardous Waste Collection Day event at Sherman Avenue Elementary School sort and gather old cans of paint, oil and other liquids for safe disposal. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to hire vendors for its 2022 Hazardous Waste Day, tentatively setting the event for June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School.

Household hazardous waste disposal company Tradebe was hired again this year, to assist residents of Warren County in the disposal of items that cannot be disposed of via routine garbage pickup or recycling.

Items that can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event include:

  • Batteries
  • Used motor oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Insecticides
  • Tires
  • Pesticides
  • Aerosols
  • Acids
  • Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)
  • Flammable liquids
  • Paint
  • Computer equipment
  • L.P. Cylinders
  • TVs
  • Fluorescent lightbulbs
  • Ammunition
  • Document shredding (please remove all staples and paperclips)

The county will also offer proper disposal of the American flag.

More than 780 vehicles attended the event last year.

“Tell your friends to start collecting their items now,” Board President Kelle Barfield said Monday.

