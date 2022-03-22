Warren County Hazardous Waste Day set for June 25

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted to hire vendors for its 2022 Hazardous Waste Day, tentatively setting the event for June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School.

Household hazardous waste disposal company Tradebe was hired again this year, to assist residents of Warren County in the disposal of items that cannot be disposed of via routine garbage pickup or recycling.

Items that can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event include:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Tires

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. Cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Ammunition

Document shredding (please remove all staples and paperclips)

The county will also offer proper disposal of the American flag.

More than 780 vehicles attended the event last year.

“Tell your friends to start collecting their items now,” Board President Kelle Barfield said Monday.