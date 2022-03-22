Warren County weather advisories to remain until ‘further notice’

Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued multiple weather advisories for Warren County for the remainder of Tuesday afternoon and evening.

  • A flash flood warning for central Warren County until 2:15 p.m. affecting small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Officials advised the public to practice extreme caution while driving as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
  • A river flood warning remains in effect from this afternoon “until further notice” for minor flooding at the Big Black River near Bovina.
  • A flood watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. with possible rainfall of 3 to 5 inches.

The public is advised to watch the weather forecast and for notices from officials, and to be ready to shelter in place if necessary.

