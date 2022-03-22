Warren County weather advisories to remain until ‘further notice’

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued multiple weather advisories for Warren County for the remainder of Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A flash flood warning for central Warren County until 2:15 p.m. affecting small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Officials advised the public to practice extreme caution while driving as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A river flood warning remains in effect from this afternoon “until further notice” for minor flooding at the Big Black River near Bovina.

A flood watch remains in effect through 7 p.m. with possible rainfall of 3 to 5 inches.

The public is advised to watch the weather forecast and for notices from officials, and to be ready to shelter in place if necessary.