Aaron Jones, Jr. a former Vicksburg resident passed away on Saturday, March 19 in Plattsburg, NY. He was a graduate of Rosa A Temple High School Class of 1962 and a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother Lampton Jones of Munster, IN, his sisters Katie Hendrix of Maywood, IL, Velma Jones of Chicago, IL, and Erma Jones of Vicksburg, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives including Jennifer Jones, Troy Jones, Stacey Jones, and Evan Price all of Vicksburg,

Services will be held in Plattsburg, NY.