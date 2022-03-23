Janice Washington Brown, 68, transitioned on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Janice was born on January 24, 1954, to Mr. Charlie Washington and Laura Bell Washington. A 1972 graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School, Janice retired US Army Corp of Engineers in 2012 after 34 years of dedicated service. Janice was a loving wife to Lee G. Brown for 34 years until his death in 2012. She was a faithful member of Shiloh M.B. Church.

Janice is preceded in death by her husband Lee G. Brown and parents Charlie Washington and Laura Bell Washington.

She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Tara S. Brown and Tiffany S. Brown. Four grandsons; Monyea Spratley, Taylen Smith, Kameryn Claiborne and Malikye Brown. Six sisters; Joe-Ann Black, Emma Humes, Bettye Oliver, Barbara (Michael) Sims, Gwendolyn Franklin and Paula (Leonard) Calcote. Two brothers; Charlie Washington, Jr and James Washington, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1 pm until 6 pm with Family Hour from 5-6 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be March 26, 2022, at 2 pm at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.