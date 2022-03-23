Ms. Lois Gaskin passed away on March 11, 2022 in Vicksburg, MS. She was 45.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Reverend Joseph Brisco officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1 pm until 6 pm and on Saturday at the City Auditorium from 9 am until the hour of the service.