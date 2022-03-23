Mr. Skky Alexander Bryant passed away on March 20, 2022 at his residence in Jackson, MS surrounded by his family. He was 35.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Malcolm Goodman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 1 pm until 6 pm at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.