Ora Dee Jefferson Cummings

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ora Dee Jefferson Cummings on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Christian Home No. 2. Mrs. Cummings will lie in repose from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 1:00 – 6:00 PM.

Ora Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Arnold Jefferson and Mrs. Hattie Tolliver Jefferson. Ora Dee was also preceded by an infant son who died at birth, her sister, Armetis Jefferson, a nephew, Pat Henry Jefferson, and two nieces, Wanda Faye Carter Butler and Tina Arlette Clemons.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her special friend, Mr. Jimmie Rozell, Sr.; two sisters, Mrs. Jonnie Ethel Jefferson Peaches and Mrs. Rebecca Jefferson Clemons; two nephews, Joseph Arnold Carter and Chandler Roman Clemons; one niece, Sonya Lavonne Clemons McIntosh (David); great-nieces, Jasmine Freeman, Jerrica Carter and Amber Carter; great-nephews, Patrick Jefferson, Jr., Dorian Dewayne Carter and Romeo Carter and a host of family and friends

Ora Dee Jefferson Cummings transitioned on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the age of 86.

