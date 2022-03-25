The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Warren Central volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls volleyball team are scheduled for April 7 and 8, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. both days, at the Warren Central Junior High gym. Current eighth- and ninth-graders will try out on April 7, and current 10th- and 11th-graders will try out on April 8.

Interested students must email coach Matt Gullett at mgullett@vwsd.org for all forms, and they must have a current physical.

There will also be a parents’ meeting on March 29 at 5:15 p.m. in the choir room at Warren Central High School.

VHS volleyball tryouts

Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls volleyball team are scheduled for April 19 and 20, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day, in the VHS gym.

All players must have a 70 or above grade point average; a current physical dated after April 1, 2021; a T-shirt, socks, shorts and tennis shoes; and must be present both days of the tryouts.

Tryout packets can be picked up from coach Deborah Brown in Room 1402 at Vicksburg High, or the main offices of Vicksburg Junior High, Academy of Innovation, or River City Early College.

For more information, email coach Deborah Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org.

Hinds CC football tryouts

Hinds Community College has rescheduled its football tryouts for March 30, at 1 p.m. at Gene Murphy field on the Raymond campus. The tryouts are for current high school seniors only.

Registration begins at 12 p.m. and there is a $20 fee to try out. Players must also have a current physical and appropriate workout gear. Quarterbacks must bring their own football.

To register in advance or for more information visit sports.hindscc.edu

Vikings Golf Scramble

Warren Central’s golf team will host the 2022 Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble on March 26 at Vicksburg Country Club.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m., following lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $400 per team or $100 for individual players, and includes lunch and one mulligan. Several levels of tournament sponsorships are also available.

For more information or to register, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or via email at mwilliams@vwsd.org.

Hinds alumni weekend

Hinds Community College’s athletics department will host its first-ever Alumni Weekend and Golf Outing April 8 and 9 on its Raymond campus.

In addition to the Friday afternoon golf outing, Hinds athletics alumni will have the opportunity to mingle at a social event with old teammates, honor previous coaches and student-athletes, and take in athletic events on campus. Hinds will play Northwest Mississippi Community College in a baseball game April 9 at 2 p.m. There will be men’s and women’s alumni soccer games that day at noon.

The Alumni Golf Outing will be a four-man, best ball scramble, and the cost is $400 per team. The registration deadline is March 28. To register, complete the registration form on the Hinds athletics website.

The cost for the Friday evening social is $40 and the Saturday morning brunch is $20, or both for $50. The cost of both events is also included in the Alumni Golf Outing registration fee.

All money raised will go to the Hinds Foundation for Athletics. For more information, visit Sports.Hindscc.edu or contact athletic director Nathan Werremeyer at nathan.werremeyer@hindscc.edu or 601-857-3330.

Jackson Mets reunion

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson will host a reunion of the Jackson Mets on April 1 and 2.

The Jackson Mets were the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets from 1975-90. A number of its alumni went on to help the major league club win the 1986 World Series. Among the more than 40 former Jackson Mets scheduled to be in attendance for the reunion are Darryl Strawberry, Billy Beane, Randy Myers and manager Sam Perlozzo.

A meet and greet with fans will be held April 2, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive in Jackson. The event is open to the public and regular museum admission will be charged.