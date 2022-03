Sadie M. Land Parker passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the home of her niece in Bolton, MS at the age of 95. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.