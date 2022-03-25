Warren County Land Records March 14 to March 21

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 14 to March 21.

Warranty Deeds

* Todd Hollingsworth and Jeffery Hollingsworth to A & W Property Investments LLC, Lot 18, 19 and 20, Eagle Lake Fishing Club.

*Anthony B. Baker to Kristen Mitchell, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James K. Smith to Debra G. Barfield, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Marvin Brown and Shanika Norman Brown to Tyrone Deshaw Polk and Gloria Polk, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Aleta Lynn Rhodman Crawford to Erica Cannon, Lot 47, Union Bank.

* Jimmy Lamar Evans and Betsy Taylor Evans to Angela Freeman Scott and Marvin Freeman Sr., Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jolee M. Ming to Felicia Grantham, Parts of Lot 2, Bayland.

*Donald C. Guynes and Krista K. Guynes to Guy Turner Williams and Danielle Proctor Williams, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Hermal C. Libbett to Tyler Dean Hassell, Block B, Lot 155, Marion Park No. 2.

*Bradley C. House to Jennifer L. King and Thomas P. King, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Markeese Robinson to Kiana Johnson, Part of Section 21, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Dana M. McElroy to Michelle Williams, Part of Section 23, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jordan Page and Lauretta (Prince) Page to Lashonda Thomas, Lot 104 and 105, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

*Tyrone D. Polk and Gloria Polk to Briuana Darlene White, Lot 21, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 2.

*Larry Prentiss and Connie Y. Prentiss to Sukhbeer Singh, Part of Lot 169 through 174, Speeds.

*Steve Weaver and Prentiss Wayne Ruce to Paul J. Winstead II, Part of Section 35, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Randolph Thorne and Mona L. Thorne to Randolph Thorne and Mona L. Thorne, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Bi State Properties LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 2, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Bottin Investment Corporation to Robert R. Bottin Jr., Section 4; Parcel 4 and 5, Sherard Subdivision.

* Tyrone Deshaw Polk and Gloria Polk to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

* Amanda Dale to Carrington Mortgage Services, Lot 28 and Part of Lot 29, Silver Creek Estates.

* Eugene Carson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

* Briuana Darlene White to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Block 2, Lot 21, Lake Hill Subdivision No. 2.

* Tyler Dean Hassell to Fidelity Bank, Block B, Lot 155, Marion Park No. 2.

* Billy R. Leist to Stephanie Leist and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Lot 4, Rolling Ridge Subdivision.

* Belva B. Hodges and Henry H. Hodges to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 29, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Felicia G. May and Ronald May Jr. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

* James Allen Karel Jr. and Ashley Lauren Karel to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 62, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

*Daphne E. King to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr. Cooper, Lot 30, Warrenton Heights.

* Jennifer L. King and Thomas P. King to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 29, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Lashonda Thomas to Liberty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 104 and 105, Enchanted Hills No. 2.

* Randolph Thorne and Mona Lisa Thorne to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Charlene H. Squire to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 44 and 45, Oak Park No. 1.

*Guy Turner Williams to Danielle Proctor Williams, Part of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses

* Nathan Wayne Morrow, 38, Mississippi, to Lauren Elizabeth Estes, 39, Louisiana.

* Aaron Nicholas Carter, 26, Mississippi, to Amanda Marie Rodriguez, 26, Texas.

*Carl Wesley Willis, 28, Mississippi, to Baylee Christina Cape, 26, Mississippi.

*Lance Kyle Smith, 38, Mississippi, to Sara Elizabeth Simms, 26, Mississippi.