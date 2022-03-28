Cody Adeline Stigall Fulgham

Published 9:39 am Monday, March 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Cody Adeline Stigall Fulgham, 95, of Delta, Louisiana, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS.

 

Cody was born in Hushpuckena, Mississippi on April 16, 1926, to Robert Sr. and Avilou Peters Stigall.  Cody was the oldest of 12 children.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Broome Jr. on April 10, 1984; a grandson, Cory Fulgham; both of her parents; sisters, Sue Wallace, Shirley Scott, Carolyn Littleford, and Linda Sipes; brothers, Bob Stigall, Bill Stigall, Huey Stigall, and Roy Stigall.

 

Cody leaves her children, Debbie Mackey (the late Alex Mackey) of Delta, Louisiana, Norris Fulgham III (Sharon), Jimmy Fulgham (Liz), and Linda Barfield (Lanny) all of Vicksburg, Mississippi; brother, Ronnie Stigall of Mountain Home, Arkansas; sisters, Betty Johnson of Michigan and Terry Lawrence of Viola, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

 

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Dogwood Cemetery in Blytheville, Arkansas.

 

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mound Baptist Church, 107 Hunter Drive, Tallulah, LA  71282.

More Obits

Nancy Wood Lucchesi

Sadie M. Land Parker

Bobby Earl Sims

William Stanley Sullivan

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you support the proposed 6-month suspension of Mississippi’s gas tax?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...