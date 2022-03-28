Cody Adeline Stigall Fulgham, 95, of Delta, Louisiana, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS.

Cody was born in Hushpuckena, Mississippi on April 16, 1926, to Robert Sr. and Avilou Peters Stigall. Cody was the oldest of 12 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Broome Jr. on April 10, 1984; a grandson, Cory Fulgham; both of her parents; sisters, Sue Wallace, Shirley Scott, Carolyn Littleford, and Linda Sipes; brothers, Bob Stigall, Bill Stigall, Huey Stigall, and Roy Stigall.

Cody leaves her children, Debbie Mackey (the late Alex Mackey) of Delta, Louisiana, Norris Fulgham III (Sharon), Jimmy Fulgham (Liz), and Linda Barfield (Lanny) all of Vicksburg, Mississippi; brother, Ronnie Stigall of Mountain Home, Arkansas; sisters, Betty Johnson of Michigan and Terry Lawrence of Viola, Arkansas; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Dogwood Cemetery in Blytheville, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mound Baptist Church, 107 Hunter Drive, Tallulah, LA 71282.