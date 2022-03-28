Nancy Wood Lucchesi passed away on March 25th at Saint Dominic Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following a sudden illness. Nancy was born in Webster County, Mississippi, and has been a resident of Vicksburg for the past 34 years. From about the age of 13, she lived in Memphis, Tennessee, later to attend Memphis State University. She began her work as a secretarial and administrative assistant in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and later in Jackson and Vicksburg. She retired from River Region Medical Center, where she was the administrative assistant to the CEO. She was an active member of Saint Michael Catholic Church of Vicksburg. She loved doing for and visiting her entire family over the years. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Pansy and Charlie Black of Eupora, Mississippi. She is survived by her husband, Robert V. Lucchesi of Vicksburg, son Greg Ross (Lissy) of Jackson, daughter Kim Marson (Russell) of Eatonton, Georgia, stepson Nicholas Lucchesi (Nicole) of Oviedo, Florida, brother Charles W. Shive (Sharon) of Memphis Tennessee, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Nancy will be Tuesday at 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at Frank J. Fisher Funeral Home at 1830 Cherry Street in Vicksburg, followed by a mass at Saint Michael Church on Fisher Ferry Road, beginning at 11:30 AM.