1943-2022

Heaven gained a special lady when Carol Ann Shamblin Oakman left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior on March 27, 2022, at the age of 78 after a long battle with ovarian cancer. Two visitations/services will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, as follows: First Baptist Church of Madison visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. First Baptist Church of Vicksburg visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with a service immediately following at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Green Acres Cemetery in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Carol Ann was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on December 24, 1943, to Omega H. and Lottie Mae Shamblin. Carol Ann graduated from Cooper High School and then went to Mississippi College where she received her bachelor and master’s degree. After finishing at Mississippi College, Carol Ann married the love of her life, Robert ‘Doc’ Oakman, on June 30, 1967. She taught in the Warren County Schools where she retired after 34 years and then went on to teach for 4 more years at the Children’s Montessori House in Vicksburg. In 2013, Doc and Carol Ann moved to Madison, Mississippi to be closer to their grandchildren. Here they were members at First Baptist Church of Madison. Carol Ann led her life by example sharing God’s love through her love and actions. Her past times were flowers, shopping, sunset cruises with friends and family around Lake Caroline, putting together puzzles, reading books, and gathering with the “Mermaid Group”.

Carol Ann is proceeded in death by her parents; her brother, James Shamblin; sister, Alta Mae Shamblin; niece, Stacey Klaus; nephew, Sylvan Scott Klaus.

She is survived by her husband, Doc, of 54 years; daughter, Stephanie (Brad) Peets of Lizella, Georgia; son, Chris Oakman of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; grandsons, Brett Peets and Drew Oakman; granddaughters, Khaki Peets (fiancé, Matt Sherman), Katelyn Peets, and Ashley (Seth) LaBarre; great-grandchildren, Rivers and Reed LaBarre; sister-in-law, Sue Shamblin; her beloved fur baby, Bear; a host of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following:

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

12221 Merit Drive Suite 1950

Dallas, Texas 75251

Baptist Children’s Village

PO Box 27

Clinton, Mississippi 39060

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, Tennessee 38105