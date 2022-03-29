A Celebration of Life will be held for Courtney Denise Qualls on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2:00 PM at St. James M. B. Church. Ms. Qualls will lie in repose from 1:00 PM until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 PM with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Gene Qualls, Sr., Minnie Jewel Clayton, and her foster parent Glenn Lewis.

Courtney leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Roosevelt Berry, Jr., and Cortez Parker; five brothers, Willie Gene (Anna) Qualls, Jr., Robert Early, Andrew (Mary) Early, Leroy Early, and Eric Clayton; three sisters, Mary Qualls (Kwesi) Crawley, Victoria Clayton, and Venshada Clayton; her foster parent, Luler Lewis; foster brother, Elijah Qualls; foster sister, Susan Qualls Lewis; special friends, Patrice Shelton and Shanquria Mixon; stepmother, Irene Early Qualls and a host of relatives and friends, including the Qualls, Ross, Rader, Bailey Johnson, Berry, Clayton, Sylvester, Lewis, and Trisby families.

Courtney Denise Qualls transitioned on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the age of 27.