Gladys Florence Bodron Lutton died on March 27 at her home in Vicksburg.

Mrs. Lutton was 91. She was born in Vicksburg, the fifth child of Lebanese immigrants Elias Barakat Bodron and Helen Ellis Bodron. She grew up serving the community of Vicksburg from her family’s grocery store on the corner of Speed Street and Washington. After graduating from Carr Central High School, she briefly attended All Saints College in Vicksburg. She followed her sister Louise to Mississippi State College for Women, earning her Bachelor of Science in physical education. Her subsequent work experiences included positions on the faculty at Brenau College, Gainesville, Georgia, and at Provine High School in Jackson, and eventually the Waterways Exper iment Station. It was there that she met the love of her life, Richard Lutton, and they married just months after meeting.

As a new bride, she assumed a loving devotion as housewife and soon to be mother, enthusiastically ca ring for her growing family. Through decades, she filled her life with summer reading, dancing, sports, swimming, violin, church, and any other activities that nourished the souls of people around her. She traveled the country and the world, but never lost her grounding or commitment to do right by everyone around her.

Mrs. Lutton was preceded in passing by her sisters Dorothy Gamble and sisters Mary Alice Battalio, and her brothe r Senator Ellis Bodron. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Lutton, Sr.; her son Chip Lutton (Jennifer) of Menlo Par k, California; her daughter Mary Dawn Murr (Michael) of Houston, Texas; her youngest son Bob Lutton of Vicksburg; her grandchildre n Liam and Trey Lutton and Mar ia Gagan; her dear sister Louise Brantley of Houston; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lutton was a lifelong member of St George Orthodox Church. Services for Gladys Lutton will be held at the church at 11:30 am on Saturday, with Fr. Gabriel Karam officiating. Visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at St. George Orthodox Church.