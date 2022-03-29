Photo Gallery: Lady Viking Invitational golf tournament

More than 40 golfers from nine high school teams descended on Clear Creek Golf Course on Monday for the 2022 Lady Viking Invitational.

The participating teams included tournament host Warren Central, St. Aloysius, Clinton, Germantown, Northwest Rankin, Pearl, Brandon, Madison Central and Starkville.

Northwest Rankin’s Callie Mobley shot a 72 to earn medalist honors, and Pearl’s Allie Myers was second with a 79. Clinton’s Maddie McNeece and Germantown’s Kaylee Gatlin tied for third after shooting 85.

Northwest Rankin also took the team title, with a score of 158. Germantown was second, at 174, and Pearl third 1t 188.

Warren Central finished eighth, with a score of 236. Mary Makenna Wooten was its top golfer, with a score of 117.

St. Aloysius totaled 248 to finish ninth.

It was the second of four high school tournaments on Warren County’s golf courses this season. The boys teams for St. Al and Warren Central, among others, will play in the St. Aloysius Invitational Thursday at Vicksburg Country Club. The boys and girls teams from both schools will also play in the Warren Central Invitational April 12 at Vicksburg Country Club.