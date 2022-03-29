Teresa T. Noye

Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Memorial services for Teresa T. Noye are to be held on Thursday, March 31 in the chapel of W H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Rev. Johnny Williams officiating.

 

Teresa Noy passed away on March 15 in Arlington, Texas following a lengthy illness. She was 67. She had worked as an administrative assistant and was a member of Mt. Zion #1 M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents T. J. and Allie Mae Thomas.

 

She is survived by her son D’Vonyotto Noye of The Colony, TX and her daughter Lekia Noye Fort Worth, TX her brothers James Thomas of Kansas and Clyde Thomas of Chicago, IL, her sisters Jeannie Gonzalez of Chicago, IL and Sandra Kennbrew of Bellwood, IL, and 5 grandchildren.

 

