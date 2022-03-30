Bobby Avilla Chiplin, 67, transitioned on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family. Bobby was born November 17, 1954, to Thomas James Chiplin, Sr. and the late Corrie Lee Chiplin.

Bobby was a member of the North Vicksburg High Class of 1973. He worked in the medical arena for almost three decades, lastly with Fresenius Kidney Care. Bobby was the Treasurer and a Deacon at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, serving faithfully until his death.

Bobby leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Frances Mary Chiplin; his daughter, Nat West; four stepsons, Raymond Smith, Michael Smith, Donald Smith, and Erich Smith; his father, Thomas (Edith) Chiplin, Sr.; four grandchildren, Seven West, Dallas West, DaKota West and Kamryn Smith; his siblings, Denise Chambers, Dr. June Thomas, Charles Chiplin, Derrick Chiplin, Tangela Chiplin and Calvin Bailey; a host of other family members including the Darden, Harried, Hudson, Jackson, Naylor, and Wyatt families.

Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1 pm until 7 pm with Family Hour from 6-7 at Jefferson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 am at Greater Grove M.B. Church with Rev. James T. Edwards, Jr., officiating.