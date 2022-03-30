Hinds Community College to dismiss classes at 11 a.m.
Published 9:22 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Hinds Community College announced it will dismiss in-person classes at 11 a.m. Wednesday because of the severe weather expected to move into the area.
All afternoon and evening classes will be virtual beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing through the evening. Employees will also work virtually beginning at 11 a.m.
Hinds secondary centers in Warren, Hinds and Rankin counties will follow the school district schedule.