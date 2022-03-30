A Celebration of Life will be held for John Jones Nickeson on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Greater Rose Hill M. B. Church. Mr. Nickeson will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 PM with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Mae Nickeson; brothers, Allen Price and Jerome Nickson; and his sisters, Mizella Cook and Jessie Mae Johnson.

John leaves to cherish his memory: his daughters, Toni Hill, Cretonia Nickson, Khelli Lockridge (Chris), Tina Nash-Qualls, and Zel Odom; one son, Anthony Nash; brothers, Norman Price, Peter Nickeson, James Jones, Jr., James Jones III, and Jermaine Jones; sisters, JoAnne Reese (Riley), Alma Cosby (Hyman), Carolyn Jefferson, Jimmie Jones (Rodger) and Yolanda Myles (Charles); granddaughters, Tonea Nelson, Devora Brown, Tiarra Jones-Nickeson, Emari Nickson, Charity Lockridge, Kelsey Lockridge, Christopher Lockridge II, Eyana Nickson, Alaka Freeman, De’arius Christmas, Zhy’yae Qualls, Royvem Qualls, Tekarius Qualls, Jamoni Odoms, Jaylon Odoms, De’anthony Nash, and Anthony Nash, Jr.; and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

John Nickeson transitioned on Friday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 76. John Jones Nickeson will be carried to his final resting place, Greenlawn Gardens, by horse-drawn carriage.