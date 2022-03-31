‘A Night of Soul’: 9th annual Ritz on the River date announced

The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) will celebrate the 9th Annual Ritz on the River on July 21 with a return of the soulful sounds of the Phunky Monkeys Band.

Dress for dancing on Soul Train or dress like your favorite Motown star and dance the night away. Tickets are $50, advance purchase only.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the band starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the evening go on sale on June 1 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or the Vicksburg Convention Center Box Office. Special sponsorship opportunities are also available.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Friends of the Vicksburg Animal Shelter. The friends’ group provides monetary and volunteer support for the City of Vicksburg Animal Shelter.

The Phunky Monkeys Band is comprised of some of the most talented, seasoned and professional musicians New Orleans has to offer. Members of the band have performed with musical legends such as Journey, Patti Labelle, Mariah Carey, Flo-Rida and Rachelle Ferrell.

“Whether it’s onstage at the Superbowl after party for the New Orleans Saints or on movie sets, they share a passion for delivering exhilarating live music experiences and a commitment to ensuring Ritz will be talked about for years to come,” a statement from VCC read.

For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Erin Southard (erinp@vicksburg.org) at 601-630-2929.