Coralyn Crowell Martin passed away on March 29, 2022, at the age of 92.

Coralyn was born in Starkville, MS on April 17, 1929, to the late Robert Alonzo Crowell and Annie Bessie Longest Crowell. She attended Wood Junior College and then Delta State. She made her home in Cary in 1952 and married her husband Gene in 1954. She was a homemaker and schoolteacher and a very dedicated member of Goodman Memorial United Methodist Church of Cary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 54 years Howard Eugene “Gene” Martin, sisters Roberta Taylor and Betty Shelby and her brother Bobby Crowell.

She is survived by her sons Robert Martin (Chris) and Wayne Martin, daughters Beth Ann Stuart (Frank) and Sue Daigrepont (Bruce), sister Henrietta Miller (Herbert), 10 grandchildren Andrew Martin, Ginny Lee Yelverton, Will Martin, Laura Durrance, Guy Martin, Marty Stuart, Nick Stuart, Katie Daigrepont, Angela’ Daigrepont, Michelle Davis and 12 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Goodman Memorial United Methodist Church in Cary, MS. Rev. Mary Stewart will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will follow in Cary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Will Martin, Guy Martin, Ken Durrance, Marty Stuart, Nick Stuart and Breland Yelverton.

Memorials may be made to the Cary Cemetery or charity of your choice.