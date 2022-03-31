St. Al golf team wins home tournament

St. Aloysius’ golf team went low and flew high at its home tournament.

Will Keen shot a 78 to finish third in the individual standings, and the Flashes totaled 339 to claim the team championship in the St. Aloysius Tournament Thursday at Vicksburg Country Club.

St. Al won a tightly contested battle in the seven-team tournament. Warren Central and Bayou Academy tied for second, just five shots back at 344. Washington School was fourth, with a score of 348, and Central Hinds was also in the mix at 360.

Park Place Christian Academy was a distant sixth, at 437. Riverfield Academy also had three golfers in the tournament, but four are required to qualify for the team competition.

Washington’s Hayden Convington was the medalist after shooting a 3-over par 73. Riverfield’s Trevor Antley was two shots back at 75, and Keen was third.

St. Al’s depth carried it to the team title. Caleb Tucker shot 85, Joshua Larsen 86, and Thompson Fortenberry a 90. Those three were further down the individual leaderboard but made St. Al and Bayou the only teams with all four qualifying scores at 90 or better. Keen’s low round pushed the Flashes over the top.

For Warren Central, Evan Farrell shot a 79 and Hartley Sullivan 83. The Vikings’ other top scorers were Jesse Hallberg, Jackson Lafferty and James McKenna, who all shot 91.