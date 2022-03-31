Trophy Case: Ayla Verzwyvelt

Ayla Verzwyvelt took her first Eastern Wild Turkey — a 20.8- pounder with a 9.25-inch beard and 7/8-inch spurs — during a weekend hunting trip with her father, Nick, in Claiborne County. Ayla, 15, is a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School.

