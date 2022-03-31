Trophy Case: Ayla Verzwyvelt

Ayla Verzwyvelt took her first Eastern Wild Turkey — a 20.8- pounder with a 9.25-inch beard and 7/8-inch spurs — during a weekend hunting trip with her father, Nick, in Claiborne County. Ayla, 15, is a 10th-grade student at Warren Central High School.

The Vicksburg Post invites its readers to submit their hunting photos. Please email them to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include the names of those pictured, the date and location of the hunt, and the size of the animal. Photos with an excess amount of blood and gore will not be published.

