Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library resumes normal hours

The Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library will resume its normal hours of operation, effective April 1.

The hours are as follows:

Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Storytime at the library will be held in person, again, beginning Wednesday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

“The library staff is pleased to welcome back our pre-school patrons and their grown-ups to our Storytime event each Wednesday,” a statement from the library read. “We have missed you all.”

Childcare centers are also encouraged to call and schedule a visit and Storytime on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Please call 601-636-6411 and ask for Marie Cunningham, Children’s Librarian.

“The library staff wishes to thank our patrons for their patience and support during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We appreciate you all and we look forward to seeing you soon.”

Information regarding future events is coming soon. Follow the library on Facebook, @WCVPLibrary, for more announcements about services and hours. Please call us at 601-636-6411 for more information.