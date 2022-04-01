Lady Vikes best longtime softball nemesis Clinton

For more than a decade, Clinton has befuddled, vexed, annoyed and frustrated Warren Central in the game of softball.

Finally, the Lady Vikes got to turn the tables.

Jenn Smith drove in three runs, Maddie Pant pitched three innings of outstanding relief, and Warren Central beat its longtime nemesis 10-6 on Thursday.

Warren Central (12-7) snapped a 23-game losing streak against Clinton (9-11) that stretched back to at least 2010 and included one game earlier this season.

Kayleigh Karel hit an RBI double and scored on a single by Kennedi McKay in the first inning to stake Warren Central to a 4-0 lead. It added another run in the second and four more in the third — the latter rally was helped along by three Clinton errors — to make it 9-0.

Mary Evelyn Hossley scored three runs and Makayla Jackson scored two for the Lady Vikes, while Lola Crozier had two hits.

Clinton rallied, however, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth to cut it to 9-6 on a two-run single by Mikayla Bibb. Bibb finished the game 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Pant entered in relief of starter Abby Morgan just before Bibb’s hit. She squashed the rally by getting three consecutive outs — two of them via strikeout — and retired the side in order in the sixth.

Clinton got two hits against Pant in the seventh inning, but the pitcher got a strikeout and a groundout to finish the game.

Pant allowed four hits and no walks in her three innings in the circle, and struck out five.