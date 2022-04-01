Mary Kemper Page, a Christian lady with strong faith, gentle dignity, and unwavering love for family, died March 30, 2022, in Greenville, South Carolina. On the 21st of October,1922, she was born to Sidney Robert and Mary Dorsey Kemper in Vicksburg, Mississippi. She met George Keyes Page, Jr. in Vicksburg and they married and lived there until his death in 1973. She then moved to Martinsville, Virginia. in 1977 and lived there until 2019, when she moved to Greenville, South Carolina.

Mary was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Vicksburg, and then a member of First Presbyterian Church of Martinsville, Va., where she served as an elder. Mary read her Bible daily and was an avid reader of inspirational books but also enjoyed mysteries. She was a member of the Martinsville Literary Club, the Junior Auxiliary in Vicksburg, and the Mississippi Heart Association. Mary was also a lover of music and was known for knowing all the words to the hits from the 30’s and 40’s. Mary was an excellent bridge player and a member of many bridge clubs throughout her life.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George, by her son, Edward Newell Page, and by her grandson, Edward Newell Page, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Page Manning and her husband, Bill, by her son, George Keyes Page III and his wife, Diane, by her daughter-in-law, Margaret Tonkin Page, and by her six grandchildren, Thomas Montgomery Manning (Melanie), Mary Manning Nellis (Todd), Elizabeth Manning Geier (Scott), Katherine Manning Fulcher (Matt), David Draper Page, and Laura Page Swanzey (Gene). She is further survived by her sixteen great-grandchildren, Zaidee, Reid and Ben Manning, Page, Luke and Mary Grace Nellis, Georgie, Milo and Huffman Geier, Sydney, Caroline, Claire and Grant Fulcher, and James, Luke and Sarah Swanzey, and by her nephews, Robert Purks and Allen Maxwell and niece, Helen Butler, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, the 6th of April, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Vicksburg, Mississippi. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. A private family graveside service will precede the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in memory of Mary Page to Edmarc Hospice for Children, 516 London Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704, or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice.