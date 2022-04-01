Prep baseball roundup: Gators keep marching toward region title; Vikings pick up a big win

Vicksburg High’s march toward a region baseball championship showed no signs of slowing down on Thursday.

Rashad McCroy went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kealon Bass drove in two runs and scored two more, and the Gators crushed Provine 14-0.

Vicksburg (13-6, 7-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) has outscored its region opponents 101-17 and posted three shutouts this season. Six of its region wins have come via the mercy rule, and it played a total of seven innings in two games with Provine this week. Provine elected to forfeit Friday’s rematch in Jackson, officially giving the Gators a 1-0 win.

Vicksburg has clinched a playoff berth, but still needs two beat Callaway twice next week to secure the region championship. They’ll play April 5 and 8 in Jackson, and April 7 at VHS.

Thursday’s game lasted four innings. Pitcher Conner Harrigill allowed one hit and no walks, and struck out six.

Vicksburg used six walks and an RBI single by Decedric Brown to take a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, and a two-run double by McCroy helped push it to 9-0 by the end of the second.

Five more runs in the third, two of which scored on a single by Bass, and an easy inning by Harrigill ended the game.

Warren Central 12, Terry 3

In a span of 72 hours, Warren Central greatly improved its chances of making the Class 6A playoffs.

The Vikings (7-8, 2-2 MHSAA Region 6-6A) scored eight runs over the last three innings to beat Terry (5-12, 0-3) for the second time in three days. The victory gave Warren Central the season series win between the teams, which is the first tiebreaker in determining playoff seeding.

Blake Channell hit a home run and a triple, and scored three runs for Warren Central. Seth Sterling doubled and drove in three runs.

Jack Wright doubled in two runs, then scored on another double by Cade Fairley during a four-run rally in the fifth inning that gave the Vikings an 8-3 lead.

Kylan Landers pitched five innings and had five strikeouts.