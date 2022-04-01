Shirley May was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, Mississippi. She was a beloved bartender for 50 years and employed with Waterview for more than 20 years. She was the best mommy in the world to her two daughters and the most wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved in the community and will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl May and her daughter Terry Lynn May, her mother Ginny Emrick and her father Peewee Emrick, her brother; Dannie Emrick, and three sisters Theresa Nowell, Kitty Hunt, Debbie Emrick. She is survived by her daughter, Stacy May Acuff, grandchildren; Sebo and Katie May, G lll inny Hayes and Bradley Smith, Billy and Myrtis Hayes and Shirley Jean Hayes and seven great-grandchildren who were the light of her life; Bryson, Kaylynn, Landon, Juliette, Beaux, Kynlee, and Mayson. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, April 5 at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Avenue. Funeral services will be at Noon in the chapel. Graveside services will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.