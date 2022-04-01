Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce opens enrollment for spring 2022 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Program

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced this week the opening of enrollment for the spring 2022 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Program.

The boot camp is a six-week program geared toward individuals interested in starting or growing a small business. The program will cover everything from legal, finance, accounting, marketing and all other essential components associated with starting and running a successful small business.

The spring 2022 sessions are sponsored by the BancorpSouth Foundation through a grant it made to the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Foundation.

At the end of the program, entrepreneurs will be encouraged to finalize their business plans and submit them to a committee for review and ranking. The entrepreneur that develops the best and most feasible business plan will be declared the winner of a “Seed Grant” in the amount of $1,000 to help them with the cost of opening up or improving their small business.

The Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp Business Plan Competition is sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, Mutual Credit Union, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.

“We are excited to see the Entrepreneur Bootcamp program continue to meet the needs of Vicksburgers looking to start their small businesses. Our great city is successful because of our great business climate, and our business climate is great because of programs like this one,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “I encourage everyone in Warren County and the City of Vicksburg to join this class if they are thinking about opening a business. I feel certain that going through the class will help in making their business successful.”

“Our Chamber of Commerce is playing such an important role in bringing aspiring business owners together. Participants of previous entrepreneur boot camps have seen the value not only of the instruction provided but also of the networking and idea exchange from fellow business people,” said Kelle Barfield, President of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “The program exposes entrepreneurs to the vast array of hidden details that go into starting and owning a business. Taking part is the perfect way to nurture and expand a business idea into a concrete plan of action.”

Participants will also benefit from working with a business coach and listening to keynote speakers during sessions which will include successful entrepreneurs, bankers, accountants and lawyers, among others.

The program is set to begin on Tuesday, April 19. Each class will be taught on Tuesday nights from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the new Hinds Community College Workforce Training Center. The deadline to register for this class is Friday, April 15. You can register online by going to www.vicksburgusa.com/entrepreneur or by contacting the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce at 601-636-1012, or by email at info@vicksburgusa.com.