LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank You, First Responders

Dear Editor,

My husband and I were involved in an extremely horrible, terrifying and traumatizing car accident Saturday morning, March 26.

It happened on I-20, near the Hwy 61 North Bypass Exit. Ironically, I was on my way to work at the hospital, to do the job I was called to do, which is caring for people in an unselfish and selfless manner. I want to thank everyone that was involved in our care and everyone who assisted in our rescue on the interstate until the Paramedics arrived to transport us to the Emergency Room.

My memory from the ordeal is somewhat of a blur because everything happened so quickly… I was in a living nightmare. A few things I do remember are the angels that protected us from becoming a statistic, and the angels that provided comfort, support and first aid, as we sat in a ditch, on the pole that literally could have caused a fatality.

Those two angels I am speaking of were off-duty paramedics of the Vicksburg Fire Department, that pulled over to help us. (Hopefully, they will see this letter). I will be forever grateful to you.

On the other hand, after finding out later in the day, one individual that I faintly recall. He assisted me from my totaled, mangled vehicle, to sit on the pole that could have taken me out. He was the gentleman that caused the accident.

Unfortunately, he left the accident scene and didn’t claim responsibility, after driving recklessly and very carelessly. The Vicksburg Police Department was unable to locate him after the wreck. According to witnesses, he was driving a truck hauling a trailer and a lawnmower, and headed East on I-20.

Please turn yourself in, and if anyone knows this gentleman, if you have an ounce of heart, please encourage him to come forward because he could have been the reason for a fatal accident.

Thank you VFD, VPD and Merit Health River Region staff. I love you guys to infinity. May God continue to bless you and allow you to do the jobs you were called to do.

Sincerely,

Marcie Felix

Vicksburg, Miss.