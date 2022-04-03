Palm Sunday Preparation: Crawford Street choir to present ‘Weeping Tree’ cantata

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 3, 2022

By John Surratt

Members of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church choir practice for the church's Holy Week cantata in 2019. The choir will present "The Weeping Tree" on April 10 at 10:55 a.m. The performance is the first since 2019. (File photo)

The Crawford Street United Methodist Church choir will present a Palm Sunday cantata, “The Weeping Tree,” on April 10 at 10:55 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

A cantata is a narrative piece of music for voices accompanied by instruments that can include solos, chorus and an orchestra. The cantata is the first performed in the church since 2019, said Kathy Mahloch, Crawford Street’s director of music ministries.

“We were ready to perform a cantata in 2020 but then they closed everything down (because of COVID-19),” she said. “It’s a real blessing to be able to get back in the church to perform a cantata for our congregation.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Composed by Joseph Martin, “The Weeping Tree” involves the week leading to Christ’s crucifixion, Mahloch said.

“It includes narration by Pam Martin, familiar hymns, new music, sacred symbols and a chamber orchestra,” she said, adding the orchestra will feature musicians from Jackson.

The choir will include local residents who are not members of Crawford Street.

Some of the songs performed during the cantata include, “Alas, and did my Savior Bleed,” “Lamentation of the Cross,” “Of Tears and Sorrow,” “Wondrous Love, Wondrous Cross” and “Without His Cross.”

A native of North Carolina, Joseph Martin received his Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance at Furman University in Greenville, S.C., and later received a Master of Music degree in piano performance at the University of Texas, Austin. He taught for five years in the Piano Pedagogy Department of the University of Texas. While at Furman University, he was accompanist for choral director and composer Milburn Price, and inspired by his teaching, Martin began composing and had written more than 1,000 works.

Mahloch said the choir has performed Martin’s works before.

“We enjoy performing his works, and his music blends well with our voices,” she said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More Faith

FAITH IN THE UNEXPECTED: Church activities returning as COVID declines

HISTORIC MILESTONE: Clover Valley Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 165th anniversary

SALVATION ONSTAGE: Sweatt brings biblical characters to life in program

‘Lent is a Gift’: 40-day Lenten season helps Christians prepare for Christ’s resurrection

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Should schools close on days when severe weather is predicted?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...