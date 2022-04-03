VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Hope King volunteers for the stage

By Vera Ann Fedell | The Vicksburg Post

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Hope King, who volunteers with the Vicksburg Theatre Guild. King was born and raised in Texas, which is where she met her husband. They have two children, Zac and Harper. King and her family have lived in many places, but have called Vicksburg home since 2016. She enjoys being creative in a variety of ways, whether it is painting, quilting, costumes or cosplay, and she loves learning new ways to be creative.

How did you hear about the Vicksburg Theatre Guild?

I’ve always known the theater was there since we moved to Vicksburg in 2016, but last summer my daughter participated in “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” and that was our first time being involved with the theater.

What is your favorite memory while volunteering at the Vicksburg Theatre Guild?

Working on set builds and props with my husband and the Hill family. My favorite part of props and set building is the “Easter eggs” we incorporate into each show. In “Clue,” the books in the library were all named after the actors and had titles that could have been written by each character.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about volunteering?

Don’t be afraid to get involved. I didn’t like drama class in high school and had never really been on stage until last fall. There are so many different people with many different talents who work on and off stage and there is a place for anyone willing to work hard and have fun. We really are one big family.

What are some of your tasks at the Vicksburg Theatre Guild?

Mainly I make props, but I’ve done some costume work and I’m always willing to help build sets. Dressing the set and making sure the scenes are just right and making sure the experience for the audience is one they will remember are some of the things I enjoy. Sitting in the empty theater and observing the set, taking in all the hard work we have done is a must before we open a show.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

(I’ve learned) how much work is really involved in putting on a show. I have stretched my creative brain to the max and have said that after each show I need a break. But then the next show starts and there I am again, backstage helping, at home working on props or at Home Depot picking out paint for a set.

Any additional comments?

A huge thank you to Vicksburg Theatre Guild for thinking of me. There are so many involved at the theater that are also deserving of recognition and I want to thank every one of them for their hard work and for welcoming us into the VTG family.

