John Henry Dillon

Published 11:43 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for John Henry Dillon are to be held on Wednesday, April 6 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Greg Wright officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 5 from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.

 

John Henry Dillon, III passed away on Monday, March 26 following a brief illness. He was 62.  He was a self-employed painter and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Henry and Gloria Dillon, Sr., and his sisters Yvette Dillon and Jeanetta Dillon.

 

He is survived by his sons Demarreus Hemphill of Nashville, TN, Jonathan Hemphill of Sioux Falls, SD, and Christopher Hemphill of Vicksburg, his 2 daughters Valtrice Brown of Dallas, TX, and Jonikquaa Dillon of Memphis, TN, his sisters Debra Neal, Valtrice Dillon and Hope Dillon all of Memphis, TN and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

 

