‘ON ALERT’: Warren County on weather alert for third week in a row

For the third consecutive week, Warren County is in an area of the state which is under threat of severe storms.
Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said the primary risks for the area on Tuesday are wind gusts up to 80 mph and isolated tornadoes.
“Spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out,” Elfer said.
While the storm will bring in a possible two inches of rain, he said, flash flooding is not expected.
As with all potential severe weather threats, Elfer said, people need to be reminded of what Warren County experienced in the past couple of weeks and “be on alert.”
“Make sure you have more than one way to get an alert. Make sure your alert and warning system can wake you up and make sure you have adequate shelter,” he said.
Elfer said the storm is predicted to roll in between 2:30 and 9 a.m., Tuesday.
“That’s subject to change. It could speed up or slow down or shift a little bit,” Elfer said, but for planning purposes, this is the estimated time frame as of Monday.
