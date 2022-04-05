Carrie Knight Taylor

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Carrie Knight Taylor on Thursday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Mrs. Taylor will lie in repose from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 PM.

Carrie was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Lee Gaines and her brother.

Carrie leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Michael “Mike” Taylor; father, John Lewis of Houston, TX; son, Ben (Joyce) Blue of Vicksburg, MS; sisters: Evangelist Katie (Terry) Grace of Chicago, Earlean Landing (Robert) of Jackson, and Trina (Johnny) McGinnis of Houston; brothers: Marshall “Rome” (Phyllis) Clark and Robert (Mary Ann) Clark of Waterproof, LA.

Carrie Knight Taylor transitioned on April 1, 2022, at the age of 69.

