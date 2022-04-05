Missy Gators rack up the runs against Pearl

Published 12:34 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

Harmony Harris went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Vicksburg High's softball team to a 14-8 win over Pearl on Monday.

After a long winter’s slumber, Vicksburg High’s softball bats are finally starting to awaken.

Harmony Harris and Trinity McGloster had three RBIs apiece, and the Missy Gators banged out 14 hits as they beat Pearl 14-8 on Monday.

Vicksburg (7-10) scored eight runs or more for the fifth time in seven games, and won its third in a row. In its first 10 games, Vicksburg reached that total twice.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Pearl had a 5-3 lead before Vicksburg scored 11 runs total in the fifth and sixth innings to surge in front for good. Harris doubled in two runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, and scored both times.

Harris finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. McGloster also had two doubles, along with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Jordan Grace had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Lexi Kistler and Charli VanNorman had two hits and one RBI each. The Missy Gators hit seven doubles in all.

Alaina Green went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Pearl (10-10).

Vicksburg will host Cleveland Central on Thursday. The junior varsity will play at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:15.

More Sports

Photo Gallery: Preparing the park for opening day

Sports column: Send us your turkeys! (And fish, and hogs, and sea monsters …)

Mississippi baseball roundup: Ole Miss, MSU, Delta State win big in series finales

Southern Miss shuts out La. Tech to win weekend series

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you agree with how the VWSD has handled its weather dismissal policy during recent storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...