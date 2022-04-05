Photo Gallery: Preparing the park for opening day

The Mississippi Braves will open their 2022 season Friday night at Trustmark Park in Pearl, and the stadium staff was busy getting the field and facility ready during a press event last week.

The M-Braves will begin the season with a three-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits. Friday’s game begins at 6:35 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a pint glass commemorating the team’s 2021 Double-A South championship.

Saturday is a magnet schedule giveaway, and Sunday is family fun day when children are invited to run the bases after the game.

The M-Braves will head to Biloxi to face the Shuckers after they get through with the Biscuits. Mississippi’s next home series is April 19-24 against Chattanooga. For tickets, visit the Mississippi Braves’ website or the box office at Trustmark Park.