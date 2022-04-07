D’Armoni Dewayne Rashad Bailey

D’Armoni was born on March 1st, 2022, in Jackson, MS. He lived a joyous but short life. He passed away peacefully on April 4th at UMMC Children’s Hospital with his parents by his side.

D’Armoni leaves his sweet and precious memories to his parents Ron Jr. and Darnesha Bailey, his grandparents; Constance Braxton, Latrina Hawkins, Ron bailey Sr. and Ricky Ross, his great-grand parents; Debra Hawkins, Mary McCline, Larry Parrish, Ada and W. C. Jordon; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Service will be held Monday, April 11th at 11 a.m. in Babyland at Cedar Hill Cemetery, with Apostle Linda Sweezer-Rowster officiating. Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home in charge.