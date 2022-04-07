Gators clinch first region championship since 2009

Published 11:03 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vicksburg High baseball player Tyler Carter homered and drove in a total of five runs as the Gators beat Callaway 10-0 and 19-0 in a doubleheader on Thursday.

The path of destruction Vicksburg High’s baseball team has carved through Region 4-5A this season leads right to the mountaintop.

Tyler Carter had four hits, including a 400-foot home run, and five RBIs in two games as Vicksburg beat Callaway 10-0 and 19-0 in a doubleheader Thursday in Jackson.

The victory clinched the Gators’ (15-6, 9-0 MHSAA Region 4-5A) first region championship since 2009, and a first-round bye in the Class 5A playoffs that begin April 22. Their first series will be the following week.

In their nine region victories, the Gators have outscored their opponents 130-17. Eleven of the 17 runs they’ve allowed came in one game against Jim Hill.

Thursday’s games, a pair of run-rule victories that lasted only two innings apiece, continued that trend.

Carter’s two-run home run was part of a 10-run second inning that settled things in game one. Chris Green also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Conner Harrigill pitched two hitless innings for the victory. Harrigill walked one batter and struck out two.

In game two, the Gators struck for 13 runs in the top of the first inning to again put the game away early. Carter finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Green doubled and scored three runs.

Kealon Bass was the Gators’ biggest hitter in game two, going 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Decedric Brown and Terrance Johnson combined on another two-inning no-hitter. They each pitched one inning, with six strikeouts and no walks between them.

Vicksburg still has three more region games to take a victory lap as it prepares for the playoffs. It will host Callaway Friday at 6 p.m., and is at home April 12 against Forest Hill and April 15 against Jim Hill.

