Holmes, Mississippi Delta split baseball doubleheader at Sports Force

A St. Aloysius class reunion disguised as a junior college baseball game sent everyone home a little bit happy on Wednesday.

Wes Warnock scored a run as Mississippi Delta Community College beat Holmes Community College 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader, and then Ethan Parmegiani reached base twice to help Holmes win game two 3-2 at Sports Force Parks.

Warnock and Parmegiani were two of four former St. Al stars on the field. Shortsotp Kieran Theriot and pitcher Haden Luke also play for Mississippi Delta (14-13, 9-7 MACCC).

Patrick Martin pitched Mississippi Delta to the win in game one. He threw a complete game, scattering six hits while striking out two batters and walking none.

The Trojans backed him by racing out to a 4-0 lead by the third inning. Warnock led off the game with a walk and scored on a wild pitch to get things started.

In game two, Parker Knight drove in two runs as Holmes (9-15, 6-6) earned the split. Parmegiani reached base on a single and a walk while starting at catcher. He went 0-for-4 in game one as the Bulldogs’ designated hitter.

Holmes will return to Vicksburg on Saturday to play another doubleheader at Sports Force Parks. The Bulldogs will face Pearl River at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Holmes will play the rest of its home games this season at Sports Force Parks because its home field was damaged by a tornado that hit the campus in Goodman in March. In addition to this Saturday’s games vs. Pearl River, the Bulldogs will play in Vicksburg April 20 against East Mississippi and April 23 against Meridian. The latter two doubleheaders will both begin at 2 p.m.

Hinds 16, Meridian 8

Hinds 11, Meridian 10

Robi Riggin hit an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Hinds Community College a walk-off win and a doubleheader sweep against Meridian Community College on Wednesday.

Hinds’ Justin Williams hit a three-run home run in the seventh to send game two of the doubleheader to extra innings.

Williams finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Clay Benson had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored three runs.

Former Warren Central star Clayton Thurman also had two hits for Hinds (16-12, 9-5 MACCC). He singled in the eighth inning and scored the winning run on Riggin’s double.

In the first game, former Warren Central standout Vantrel Reed hit a two-run home run and scored twice to lead Hinds to a 16-8, run-rule victory.

Thurman also had two hits, drove in one run and scored two. Gavin Mink had two hits and scored three runs, and Williams had three RBIs as the Eagles erased an early 6-2 deficit to surge to the victory.

Former Vicksburg High star Kendrick Bershell allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched to earn the win. He had two strikeouts.

Keshun Collier, Carson Chapman and Jalen Cowan all homered for Meridian (21-9, 9-5), which was swept in a conference doubleheader for the first time this season.

Hinds earned its first doubleheader sweep since March 19 against Itawamba. The Eagles will host Northwest Mississippi Saturday at 3 and 6 p.m., at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.